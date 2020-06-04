FIGC could exclude Serie A clubs if protocol not respected

The FIGC is considering excluding any Serie A club that fails to follow the medical protocol put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Numbers in Italy continue to fall every day, pushing many clubs and their medical staff to ask for a relaxing of guidelines and procedures.

It doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon with Sport Mediaset reporting the FIGC will put forth a proposal on Monday that would give the Federation the power to throw out any club for breaking the rules.

Rules in Italy call for any individual that tests positive to be put into isolation for at least 14 days, whereas other European leagues only ask for seven days.

Squads and staff must also remain in a training retreat for 14 days as well, allowing them to continue fitness training but only while following social distancing guidelines. They are also not allowed to hold intrasquad matches or have tactical sessions.

As a result there are fears a positive test could bring the season to a halt, though the CTS (technical scientific committee) has opened the door for restrictions to be eased later in the season depending on the pandemic curve in the country.