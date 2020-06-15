Final stages of Champions League set for Lisbon

UEFA’s Executive Committee are expected to announce that the final stages of this season’s Champions League will be played in a 12-day condensed tournament in Lisbon.

Istanbul were originally set to host this season’s final, but with the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench in the calendar, it looks as though the governing body has decided on a new location to complete the competition.

Sky Sports reports Lisbon will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final between August 12-23, with all ties being played as single legs in two different stadiums – the Estadio da Luz and the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The decision is expected to be made official on Wednesday at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting.

There are four outstanding Round of 16 matches yet to be completed, two of which feature Italian clubs – Juventus and Napoli.

Juventus-Olympique Lyonnais (0-1 agg.) and Barcelona-Napoli (1-1 agg.) are expected to be played in Turin and Catalonia with the winners then moving to Lisbon for the final stages.

Istanbul are expected to be compensated with the right to stage a future final, which is likely to be 2021.

All matches are expected to be held behind closed doors, though that could change should the Portuguese government alter guidelines and allow for a small group of supporters to attend.

The Women’s Champions League could follow a similar pattern with Basque cities Bilbao and San Sebastian tipped as hosts.