Fiorentina cool interest in Thiago Silva

Fiorentina have taken a step back from initial talks with Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva after his representatives advised the club he would be looking for a deal worth €10 million per season.

Silva’s contract with the Rouge et Bleu came to an end when the Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the club confirmed they would not be offering him a new deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Viola are unable to meet Silva’s financial expectations but they will consider restarting discussions on a less lucrative deal in August if the 35-year-old has failed to agree terms with another club, with €5.5m per season reportedly being a more viable offer.

However, the Gigliati are facing tough competition in the race for the Brazil international’s signature, with both Arsenal and former Serie A coach Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton looking to bring him to England.

Unless the Viola President Rocco Commisso can match the financial clout of Silva’s Premier League suitors it appears unlikely that he will be in Italy when the 2020/21 season commences.