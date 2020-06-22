Fiorentina v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Mid-table Fiorentina welcome struggling Brescia to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday night, where both sides will play their first fixture since the return of Serie A following the coronavirus shutdown.

Fiorentina have only won once in the last five games, drawing twice and losing twice before the temporary halt to fixtures.

Brescia, in contrast, are bottom of the table and have lost four of their last five fixtures and only picked up a point at home to Udinese.

Fiorentina: Dragowski, Caceres, Ceccherini, Pezzella, Dalbert; Castrovilli, Pulgar, Duncan; Chiesa, Vlahovic, Ribery

Brescia: Joronen, Sabelli, Papetti, Mateju, Semprini; Bjarnason, Tonali, Dessena; Zhrmal; Skrabb, Donnarumma