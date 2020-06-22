Fiorentina v Brescia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fiorentina aim to get back to winning ways in order to have a late assault on a potential Europa League spot when they return to action against relegation candidates Brescia on Monday night at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (3-5-2) Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone

Brescia (4-3-1-2) Joronen; Sabelli, Papetti, Mateju, Semprini; Ndoj, Tonali, Dessena; Zmrhal; Aye, Torregrossa

Unavailable: Cistana, Chancellor, Bisoli, Balotelli

KEY STATISTICS

– Five of the nine Serie A games played in the 21st century between Fiorentina and Brescia have ended in a draw (three wins for Fiorentina, one win for Brescia).

– Among the teams currently in Serie A, Fiorentina (78%) have won a higher share of home matches against Brescia than they have versus any other side (14 out of 18, D2 L2).

– Since 2018/19, Fiorentina have lost the most games against newly promoted teams in Serie A (six of nine); in addition, they have failed to score in their last seven such games.

– Fiorentina have won only one of their last nine home games (D4 L4), 1-0 against SPAL in January.

– Three of Brescia’s four wins in Serie A this season have been away from home: 75%, the highest such percentage this term.

– Brescia have conceded in each of their last 11 league games: they last recorded a longer such run in a single Serie A season in 1997/98 (13).

– Brescia have won 16 points in 26 games in Serie A this term; only once have they won fewer at this stage of a top-flight season, doing so in 1994/95 (12 points).

– In each of the last three Serie A seasons (2019/20 included), Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa has scored exactly six goals; a goal in this fixture would therefore represent his best scoring season in the top flight.

– Fiorentina midfielder Kevin Agudelo played his first Serie A game in October 2019 against Brescia with Genoa. Furthermore, his only Serie A goal was scored in that match.

– Brescia midfielder Romulo played his first 30 games in Serie A with Fiorentina (from 2011 to 2013), scoring two goals.