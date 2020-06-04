Gasperini hits out at Valencia over COVID controversy

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has hit back at suggestions from Valencia that he put the health of others at risk by travelling with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Spanish side have asked UEFA and Italian authorities to open an investigation on the tactician after recently stating that he showed symptoms of the virus prior to the Nerazzurri’s trip to Valencia for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

However Gasperini made it clear he only knew he had contracted the virus through blood tests in May, and that suggesting he willingly went to Valencia with the virus is offensive.

“It’s a truly offensive controversy as I know I respected all the protocols,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I was in quarantine like everyone until we resumed training. We didn’t do any swabs, but when we had the blood tests in May, I discovered that I had the virus.

“Thinking back, that is when I wasn’t well but I didn’t have a fever or lung problems of any kind.

“When I left Bergamo I was fine, I had no problems. I repeat, this is an ugly and offensive controversy.”

Gasperini didn’t qualify for a swab test because he didn’t have a fever which is why the infection was only confirmed by a blood test for antibodies.