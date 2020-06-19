Gattuso becoming the saviour of Napoli

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso is continuing in his attempts to bring harmony to the Stadio San Paolo as he acts as a mediator between club President Aurelio De Laurentiis and his players, over fines imposed for their refusal to attend a ritiro in November.

De Laurentiis ordered the spell of isolation after he watched the team struggle to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, but former coach Carlo Ancelotti and his players opted to ignore his request.

The Partenopei president reacted angrily to the situation and imposed heavy fines on the squad, which reportedly totalled over €2.5 million.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gattuso is now pressing for a review of the situation as he looks to get both De Laurentiis and his players to reach an agreement that will quell any lingering discontent caused by the incident.

Ringhio’s apparent calming nature, which is in stark contrast to the fierce reputation he held as a player, has also managed to bring stability to previously turbulent contract negotiations between the Gli Azzurri’s board and star striker Dries Mertens.

Mertens has now reportedly agreed to stay in the south of Italy for another two years, despite heavy interest from Chelsea, Inter and Juventus.