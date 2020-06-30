Genoa v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel the 175km, by plane, to Genoa as they resume their Serie A campaign at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Genoa have lost 63 games and conceded 213 goals against Juventus in Serie A, more than against any other opponent, though they are only one of five teams to have beaten the Bianconeri twice since the 2016/17 season.

Juventus haven’t conceded in their last three Serie A games, and could go four in a row for the first time since December 2018.

Genoa: Perin; Romero, Soumaoro, Masiello; Ghiglione, Behrami, Cassata, Schone, Sturaro; Favilli, Pinamonti

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.