Hellas Verona v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Hellas Verona host Cagliari at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night in one of the remaining fixtures of Round 25 of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign.

The Gialloblu are eighth in the Serie A table with 35 points after 25 games and they have an opportunity to put pressure on AC Milan for a Europa League spot, while the Isolani sit 12th with 32 points and have not won in 12 competitive matches.

Ivan Juric will have an almost full strength Verona squad to choose from, with French midfielder Valentin Eysseric being the only notable absentee for the Mastini with a muscular injury.

Walter Zenga meanwhile, will be making his debut on the Cagliari bench but wont have star forward Joao Pedro available given he is suspended. Paolo Farago, Radja Nainggolan, Christian Oliva, and Leonardo Pavoletti will also be unavailable due to injuries.

Hellas Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Empereur, Kumbulla; Faraoni, Amrabat, Badu, Lazovic; Verre, Borini; Di Carmine

Cagliari: Cragno; Cacciatore, Ceppitelli, Pisacane; Ionita, Nandez, Cigarini, Rog, Pellegrini; Pereiro; Simeone