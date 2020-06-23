Hellas Verona v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Fresh from lifting the Coppa Italia last week, Napoli return to Serie A action with a trip to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to take on Hellas Verona.

The Partenopei defeated Juventus in a penalty shootout and will hope that getting their hands on silverware will provide a boost in their pursuit of Europa League qualification.

If recent history is anything to go by, coach Gennaro Gattuso will be confident of victory. The Azzurri have won each of their last five Serie A meetings with Verona, netting 12 and only conceding once in that period. It is Napoli’s longest winning run against another top flight side.

Meanwhile, Gattuso will be looking for a continuation of his strong form since taking the hotseat in December. The former AC Milan midfielder has a particularly good track record on the road, with Napoli winning four of their five away games with him at the helm.

Verona have proven themselves to be no pushovers though and sit just a single point behind their opponents. Striker Giampaolo Pazzini has suffered 11 Serie A defeats to Napoli during his career, but will be looking to register his third goal against the Partenopei.

Hellas Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbullu, Empereur; Faraoni, Veloso, Amrabat, Lazovic; Verre, Zacagni; Di Carmine

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzi, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Zielinski, Demme, Allan, Politano; Milik, Insigne