Hellas Verona v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Hellas Verona welcome Coppa Italia winners Napoli to the Stadio Bentegodi on Tuesday night as the Mastini contest their second Serie A game since the return of football.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Veloso, Amrabat, Lazovic; Verre, Zaccagni; Di Carmine

Suspended: Borini

Unavailable: Danzi, Dawidowicz, Eysseric, Pessina

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Unavailable: Lobotka

KEY STATISTICS

– The last Serie A draw between Verona and Napoli dates back to April 1988 (1-1). Since then there have been 16 wins for the Partenopei and three for the Gialloblu.

– Napoli have won each of their last five Serie A games against Verona (12-1 aggregate score), it is the longest ongoing run for the Azzurri against a single team in the competition.

– Napoli have won their last two Serie A games at the Bentegodi against Verona: only once, between the 80s and 90s, have they reached three in a row.

– Napoli have won their last three league games and could reach four wins in a row in the competition for the first time since May 2019.

– Napoli’s last draw in Serie A was 1-1 against Udinese in December: only SPAL (13) and Juventus (12) are on a longer run without drawing a match than Napoli (11).

– Napoli are the team that has gained the most points (10) from losing positions in away games this season in Serie A.

– Gennaro Gattuso has won four of his first five Serie A away games with Napoli: no coach has won at least five of the first six away games in the top-flight with the Partenopei.

– Verona striker Giampaolo Pazzini has scored two goals in Serie A against Napoli, one in 2010 and one in 2017: however, only against Juventus (13) has he lost more games than against the Neapolitans (11) in the top flight.

– Verona are the team against which Arkadiusz Milik has the best minute per goal ratio in Serie A (a goal every 47 minutes), thanks to three goals in 142 minutes. Milik is also just one win away from his 50th Serie A victory.

– Only against Lazio (six) has Josee Callejon scored more goals than against Verona (four) in Serie A: however, these four goals have all been scored at the San Paolo.