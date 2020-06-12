Ibrahimovic wants to discuss AC Milan renewal

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has held heated discussions with the club’s chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis as he looks to secure a new contract worth €4 million that will keep him in Serie A for another season.

Ibrahimovic returned for a second spell at the Stadio San Siro in January and helped to rejuvenate the Rossoneri’s fortunes with three goals and two assists in eight Serie A appearances.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Gazidis would like to leave any talks for a new agreement until the end of the current season, when he has a better view of the club’s finances, but Ibrahimovic is keen to discuss terms sooner.

The difference of opinion reportedly led to a training ground bust up, with Ibrahimovic making his point clear.

This is not the first time there has been a disagreement between the pair with Ibrahimovic blasting Gazidis for being to distant from his players after the league was suspended in March, while he was also critical of Gazidis’ handling of the players’ COVID-19 pay cut.

The 38-year-old spent time training in his native Sweden with Hammarby IF in April, where he is an investor, and his latest spat with Gazidis has only further fuelled rumours that he could leave Milan to sign a deal with the Bajen when the current season is over.