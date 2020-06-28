Inter back to work on Tonali deal

Sandro Tonali remains one of Inter’s top transfer targets with reports suggesting the Nerazzurri have ramped up discussions with Brescia in an attempt to complete a deal.

The Milan giants recently made headlines with news that they’ve wrapped up a deal with Real Madrid that will see them land Achraf Hakimi for €40 million plus bonuses.

It doesn’t end there for Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio however, as La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Inter are clear favourites to land Tonali and will try to complete a deal in the near future.

Juventus were seen as rivals in the race to capture the starlet’s signature, but the Bianconeri have dropped their interest given the imminent capture of Arthur from Barcelona, while AC Milan and Roma are out of the running as they are unable to match Brescia’s valuation.

Inter’s latest offer is said to be €30m plus €5m in bonuses, though the Rondinelle continue to ask for €50m.

As a result a compromise could see the Nerazzurri land Tonali on loan with an obligation to buy, allowing them to spread out the cost of the deal like they did in for Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella.