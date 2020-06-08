Inter confident of landing Tottenham defender

Inter are optimistic about signing out-of-contract Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer this summer.

Vertonghen appears set to leave White Hart Lane at the end of the season after failing to agree new terms, bringing an eight-year spell at the club to an end.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are keen to bolster their options at the back, and Corriere dello Sport report that Vertonghen is viewed as low-cost and versatile signing by coach Antonio Conte.

The Belgian international is determined to join a club that would offer Champions League football next term and is open to the possibility of signing for Inter.

Former Ajax man Vertonghen has scored 12 goals in 311 appearances for Spurs and helped the North London club reach the Champions League Final in 2019.

The 33-year-old was also a member of the Belgium squad that finished third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has won 118 caps for the Red Devils.