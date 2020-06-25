Inter dealt blow as Skriniar banned for three matches, Conte out for one

Inter’s draw with Sassuolo continues to have consequences for the Nerazzurri as Milan Skriniar was handed a three-match ban, while Antonio Conte will also miss Sunday’s match with Parma through suspension.

The Milan giants saw a late lead evaporate again the Neroverdi, forcing them to settle for a 3-3 draw that could bring down the curtains on their Scudetto challenge.

Skriniar was handed an automatic one-match ban after picking up two yellows in the draw, but the Disciplinary Commission has tacked on another two games and a €10,000 fine after he reportedly used blasphemous and offensive language towards the referee.

It doesn’t end there for Inter as Conte picked up his fifth caution of the season resulting in a one-match ban that will see him banned from the touchline for Sunday’s match at Parma.

Elsewhere Sampdoria midfielder Jakub Jankto will also serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the Blucerchiati’s 2-1 defeat to Roma.