Inter player ratings: De Vrij remains a rock at the back

Inter maintained their hold of third place in the Serie A table with a 2-1 victory away to Parma on Sunday night and Stefan De Vrij was one of the heroes in the comeback win for the Nerazzurri.

The Biscione went 1-0 down the first half due to a brilliant individual goal from Gervinho but the Dutch centre-back remained calm while his defensive partners Diego Godin and Danilo D’Ambrosio did not.

De Vrij scored the vital equaliser six minutes from time before substitute and fellow defender Alessandro Bastoni became the unlikely hero by scoring the winner.