Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez showed the extended break is already behind them after putting in stellar outings in Inter’s 2-1 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Bluerchiati had no answer for the duo in the first half, as they made life difficult for the away side with some assistance from an inspired Christian Eriksen.

Although the strikers tapered off as the match progressed, their efforts proved the difference in helping Inter get their Scudetto challenge back on track.