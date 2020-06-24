Inter Player Ratings: Mistakes as far as the eye can see

Inter’s Sassuolo curse continued at San Siro on Wednesday as the two sides fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Giangiacomo Magnani levelling in the final minute.

The Nerazzurri tend to bring out the best in the Neroverdi, as they came into the game with a record of seven wins in 13 matches since their promotion to Serie A in 2013.

Francesco Caputo gave the visitors an early lead, but a Romelu Lukaku penalty and Cristiano Biraghi strike put Antonio Conte’s side in charge at half time.

The hosts couldn’t hold on during a sensational second half that saw Roberto Gagliardini miss a sitter, Domenico Berardi convert a penalty, Borja Valero put Inter back in front late on and substitute Magnani net a last-minute equaliser.