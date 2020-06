Despite avoiding defeat at the Stadio San Paolo, a 1-1 draw between Napoli and Inter in the Coppa Italia second-leg on Saturday night would ultimately result in a 2-1 aggregate loss and the end of the Nerazzurri hopes for another season.

Napoli striker Dries Mertens had cancelled out an early Christian Eriksen just before half-time, however, the Danish international missed further opportunities late in second period that would have turned a tight contest in their favour.