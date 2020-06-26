Inter set to sign defender from Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, appears to be on the verge of joining Inter as Antonio Conte prepares to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Hakimi, who only made nine appearances for Los Blancos before his loan move to Germany, has become a fan favourite in his two seasons with the Schwarzgelben, scoring seven goals in 53 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Los Blancos have accepted the Nerazzurri’s bid of around €40 million for the 21-year-old and the deal will be completed once he has agreed personal terms with the Serie A club.

News of Hakimi’s imminent arrival at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza has been greeted with delight by Inter fans who have flooded Twitter with messages of excitement, making the Morocco international the number one trending subject on the social media site.

The Nerazzurri had high hopes of ending their decade long wait for a Scudetto this term but have fallen behind Juventus and Lazio in the title race after dropping eight points in their last four games.

Conte has made no secret of the fact that he believes his teams inactivity in the transfer market is the reason behind their inability to keep pace with the top two and he will be hoping Hakimi is the first in a long list of arrivals during the summer.