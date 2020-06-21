Inter v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

After crashing out of the Coppa Italia semi-final at the hands of Napoli, Inter are set to resume their Serie A season on Sunday night as they take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri have won their last five Serie A games against the Blucerchiati and need to keep the recent tradition if they want to cut the gap to Serie A leaders Juventus to six points.

In their last match before the coronavirus shutdown, Sampdoria came back from behind to earn a vital 2-1 win against Hellas Verona.

With key midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi sidelined due to injury, Antonio Conte has gone for a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Christian Eriksen deployed as trequartista behind the two strikers.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Barella, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley; Thorsby, Linetty, Bertolacci, Jankto, Murru; Ramirez, La Gumina