Inter v Sampdoria: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to get back on track in the race for the Scudetto when they return to action with a clash against relegation-threatened Sampdoria on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Suspended: Padelli.

Unavailable: Vecino, Godin, Sensi.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Murru; Ramirez, Ekdal, Linetty, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Bonazzoli.

Unavailable: Ferrari, Colley, Quagliarella.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won their last five Serie A meetings against Sampdoria, their longest current such run against any side currently in the competition.

– Sampdoria have only won one of their last 17 Serie A away meetings against Inter (2-1 in April 2017 – D5 L11).

– Inter have lost their last two Serie A matches and could lose three in a row for the first time since May 2017 (four).

– Sampdoria’s last four Serie A games have seen 19 goals in total (eight scored and 11 conceded), 4.8 per game on average.

– Having won against Verona last time out, Sampdoria could win consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since March 2019.

– Inter have been leading for the most minutes in Serie A this season (1,024) – Sampdoria the fewest (156).

– Antonio Conte has lost his last two Serie A games (v Lazio and Juventus): only once has he lost three matches in a row in the competition as a coach (with Atalanta in 2009).

– Inter defender Milan Skriniar made his Serie A debut for Sampdoria (38 league appearances); he has scored three of his four top flight goals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the first one against the Blucerchiati in October 2017.

– Fabio Quagliarella has scored five Serie A goals against Inter (the last one in 2017) – he is one goal away from reach Roberto Boninsegna (163) as the 17th best scorer in the history of Serie A.

– Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini has scored only one goal in 10 Serie A appearances against Inter, with that goal coming in his most recent away meeting in February 2019.