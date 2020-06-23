Inter v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to pick up their second straight Serie A win since the restart when they welcome Sassuolo to Milan on Wednesday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Moses, Barella, Gagliardini, Young; Eriksen; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Brozovic, Sensi, Vecino.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Muldur, G. Ferrari, Chiriches, Kyriakopoulos; Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Traore, Boga; Caputo.

Suspended: Marlon.

Unavailable: Romagna, Toljan.

KEY STATISTICS

– Since Sassuolo’s first season in Serie A (2013/14), Inter have lost 54% (7/13) of their games against the Neroverdi in the league – only against Juventus do they have a worse rate (57%).

– Inter have only won against Sassuolo in the second half of the season in 2013/14 (1- 0 thanks to Walter Samuel’s goal) – since then there have been four Neroverdi wins followed by a draw.

– Inter and Sassuolo have drawn only one of their 13 Serie A meetings (0-0 in January 2019) – there have been five Nerazzurri wins and seven for the Neroverdi.

– Inter won their last game against Sassuolo at San Siro in September 2014 (7-0 with Walter Mazzarri); since then there have been three defeats for the Nerazzurri followed by a draw.

– Inter are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games played on Wednesday (W6 D1), keeping a clean sheet six times in the period.

– Inter coach Antonio Conte has won all three of his games against Sassuolo in Serie A, with an aggregate score of 11-4. His team has always scored at least three goals in these meetings.

– Among players currently at Inter, Antonio Candreva is the one who has scored the most goals against Sassuolo in Serie A: three goals against the Neroverdi, the last one in December 2016 (1284 days prior to this match).

– Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic made his Serie A debut in February 2015, against Sassuolo.

– Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has scored three goals in his last four Serie A games against a team in the top three positions at the start of the matchday, the last one coming against Inter in the reverse fixture.

– Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga played his first Serie A game in August 2018 against Inter. Boga netted against the Nerazzurri in the reverse fixture earlier this season.