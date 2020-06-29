Inzaghi celebrates as record-breaking Benevento back in Serie A

Filippo Inzaghi is back in Serie A as Benevento are the first side promoted to Serie A for the 2020/21 season thanks to a record-breaking campaign.

The Giallorossi have dominated Serie B, securing promotion with seven matches to spare which matches the record set by Ascoli in 1977/78.

Their spot in Serie A, which was a foregone conclusion at this point of the season, was sealed on Monday thanks to a 1-0 victory over Juve Stabia via a Marco Sau strike in the 71st minute.

As a result they now sit 24 points up on second-place Crotone, who had to settle for a draw with Ascoli, with seven matches remaining, meaning they will play in Serie A next season for the second time in the club’s history.

The good news doesn’t end there for Benevento as Loic Remy is expected to land in Italy ahead of a medical with the club tomorrow.

Sky Sport Italia reports the 33-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year contract as his contract with Lille expires on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea man netted 14 times in 30 appearances for the French side this season.