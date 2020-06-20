Juan Jesus and Roma at odds after social media row

Roma and Juan Jesus look to be at odds after the Brazilian hit out at the club for excluding him from a picture before getting into a feud with a fan.

The Brazilian has seen his playing time greatly reduced so far this season, featuring in just four matches in all competitions.

The Giallorossi posted a picture on Instagram counting down to the Serie A restart, and Juan Jesus was quick to point out his exclusion from the image.

“It’s great that ROMA won’t even put me on their profile,” the Brazilian wrote. “This shows they believe in me!”.

Things didn’t end there as Juan Jesus got into it with fans in the comments, with Giallorossi supporters asking him to leave so that the club can save money on his wages.

“Do you think that with my two cents the club’s finances will be resolved?,” he added. “Did you skip math lessons?”

“Joining Roma was never about money.”