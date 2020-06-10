Juventus ace wants new deal worth €15 million per season

Paulo Dybala and Juventus are expected to hold talks regarding a contract renewal, with the Argentine reportedly eyeing a deal worth €15 million a season.

The Argentine was deemed a surplus to requirements last summer, but after deals to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialize, he has become a key figure under Maurizio Sarri.

With 13 goals in 34 appearances and several sparkling performances to his name so far this campaign, Sport Mediaset reports Dybala is looking for a pay increase.

Currently the fifth-highest paid player at Juventus behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic and who earn €31m, €8m, €7.5m and €7.5m respectively, La Joya’s request of €15m per season would vault him into second place.

The report suggests Juventus are willing to offer between €11m to €12m with a contract running until 2025 with talks expected to kick off in the near future.