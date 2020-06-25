Juventus and Barcelona swap all but complete as Arthur agrees terms

Despite recent reports suggesting he wasn’t keen to move, Arthur looks to have agreed personal terms with Juventus, opening the door for a swap with Miralem Pjanic to be completed.

The Brazilian has stated on more than one occasion that he wanted to stay at Barcelona to fight for a place in the team, but with the Blaugrana keen to offload him, it appears as though he has finally agreed to move to Turin.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Arthur has agreed to terms with Juventus on a five-year contract that will pay him over €5.5 million a season plus bonuses.

The agreement opens the door for the two clubs to finalize the terms of the swap, with the Bianconeri expected to pay €70m plus bonuses for the midfielder.

That figure will mostly be covered by Pjanic going the other way, with the Bosnian valued in the €60m range, with Barca also receiving cash to complete the deal.

An announcement isn’t expected until the weekend as Juventus play Lecce on Friday, at which point medicals are expected to follow.