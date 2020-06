There will be no domestic double for Scudetto chasing Juventus, after the Bianconeri were defeated 4-2 on penalties by Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday night and miss out on another Coppa Italia victory.

The Serie A duo played out a 0-0 draw over the 90 minutes in the Italian capital, before Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed the first two penalty kicks of the shootout and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon failed to stop any of the Partenopei efforts.