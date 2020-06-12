Juventus player ratings: Relief for Ronaldo as Bianconeri book Coppa Italia Final spot

Juventus secured their place in the Coppa Italia Final after a 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, progressing on away goals.

The Bianconeri’s strike in a 1-1 draw at the San Siro prior to the coronavirus lockdown proved critical, as they were unable to find their way beyond 10-man Milan upon their return to competitive football.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to put Juventus ahead early in the first half as he won a penalty, but saw his effort from the spot come back off the post. Just seconds later, Milan were reduced to 10 men as Ante Rebic received a straight red card for a reckless high challenge.

Despite having the numerical advantage for 75 minutes, the Bianconeri could not force a way through and had their late equaliser in the first leg to thank for their progression to the Final.