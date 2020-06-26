Juventus v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Lecce to the Allianz Stadium as they begin Round 28 of the Serie A season.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to take further advantage of Lazio’s defeat to Atalanta in midweek, though they have been held to a draw by Lecce in each of their last two meetings.

That said, Lecce have never gone three unbeaten against Juventus, and have only won four of their last 31 Serie A meetings.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Lecce: Gabriel; Donati, Lucioni, Paz; Rispoli, Mancosu, Tachtsidis, Shakov, Vera; Petriccione, Falco