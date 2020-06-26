Juventus v Lecce: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus aim to capitalise on Lazio’s midweek slip in a big way when they welcome Lecce to the Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suspended: Danilo

Unavailable: Demiral, Alex Sandro, Khedira, De Sciglio.

Lecce (5-3-1-1): Gabriel; Donati, Rossettini, Lucioni, Meccariello, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Mancosu; Falco; Babacar.

Unavailable: Deiola, Dell’Orco, Farias, Lapadula, Majer.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lecce have managed to beat Juventus only four times in 31 previous Serie A meetings, with 19 wins for the Old Lady and eight draws.

– Juventus were held to a draw by Lecce in each of their last two meetings – the club from Puglia have never gone three in a row unbeaten against Juve.

– Lecce have kept only one clean sheet in 15 away trips to Juve’s ground in the topflight (0-0 in February 1991).

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last 34 home games in Serie A (W29 D5) and have kept a clean sheet in their last three (their longest run since March 2018, seven games).

– Lecce have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five away games in the league (W1 L4).

– Juventus failed to score in their last home game (0-0 in Coppa Italia vs AC Milan) – the last time they failed to score in consecutive home games in all competitions was in 2011 under Luigi Delneri.

– Lecce could become the 20th Serie A opponent (and the 156th overall) against which Cristiano Ronaldo has found the net in his professional club career.

– Paulo Dybala has been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last four Serie A appearances (three goals and one assist): the last time he did this in five games in a row within the same campaign was back in January 2016.

– Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic also found his first Serie A goal against Lecce in November 2011, when he was at Roma (he also provided an assist in that game).

– Lecce midfielder Riccardo Saponara scored seven goals in 17 league appearances under Maurizio Sarri as a coach in the 2014/15 season for Empoli.