Koulibaly: Finals are meant to be won, Napoli deserved a win like this

Kalidou Koulibaly was in a celebratory mood after he and his Napoli teammates beat Juventus in Wednesday evening’s Coppa Italia final.

The Partenopei will feel that they had done enough to beat Juventus in the 90 minutes, only for Gianluigi Buffon’s brilliance to keep them out, but they made sure to get the job done on penalties.

Gennaro Gattuso set his side up to contain the Old Lady for much of the match, then looking to counterattack to cause problems of their own.

Koulibaly, though, has no regrets about their approach, and was left understandably delighted with the win.

? Le finali si giocano per vincerle.

Emozione immensa: sono felice. #Napoli meritava una gioia come questa ? Finals are meant to be won.

? Le finali si giocano per vincerle.

Emozione immensa: sono felice. #Napoli meritava una gioia come questa ? Finals are meant to be won.

Huge excitement: I am happy. #Napoli deserved a beautiful win like this one

