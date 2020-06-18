Koulibaly: Finals are meant to be won, Napoli deserved a win like this

Koulibaly: Finals are meant to be won, Napoli deserved a win like this
Conor Clancy Date: 18th June 2020 at 12:40pm
Written by:

Kalidou Koulibaly was in a celebratory mood after he and his Napoli teammates beat Juventus in Wednesday evening’s Coppa Italia final.

The Partenopei will feel that they had done enough to beat Juventus in the 90 minutes, only for Gianluigi Buffon’s brilliance to keep them out, but they made sure to get the job done on penalties.

Gennaro Gattuso set his side up to contain the Old Lady for much of the match, then looking to counterattack to cause problems of their own.

Koulibaly, though, has no regrets about their approach, and was left understandably delighted with the win.

“Finals are meant to be won,” the defender tweeted.

“Huge excitement. Napoli deserved a beautiful win like this one.”

 

Related articles