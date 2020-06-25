Lazio beat Juventus and Inter to Hellas Verona starlet

Marash Kumbulla looks set to join Lazio despite interest from Inter and Juventus after Hellas Verona and the Biancocelesti agreed to transfer terms.

The Albanian has regularly been linked with a move away from the Gialloblu after a sparkling campaign, with the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri viewed as the most likely destinations.

However a third club has stepped in and seemingly won the race for the 20-year-old, as Sport Mediaset reports Lazio and Verona have reached an agreement on a transfer.

The deal will see the capital club pay €18 million and send two players to the Gialloblu – Cristiano Lombardi, who is currently on loan at Salernitana, and Valon Berisha, who is on loan at Dusseldorf.

Inter’s offer was reportedly worth €25m plus bonuses but it wasn’t enough to convince Verona to sell, opening the door for Lazio to swoop in and land one of Serie A’s rising stars.

So far this season Kumbulla has netted one goal in 20 Serie A appearances for the Scaligeri.