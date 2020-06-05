Lazio calm about Milinkovic-Savic injury

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Lazio a scare this week by failing to complete Thursday’s training session but the club are now confident that his injury is nothing to worry about.

It was thought that the Serb may be unable to feature in the Biancocelesti’s first Serie A game after the COVID-19 enforced break against Atalanta.

Now, though, TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that the game is no longer in doubt and the midfielder should have no problems featuring in Bergamo.

Lazio’s coaching staff are hopeful that Milinkovic-Savic will return to training within four or five days, allowing him enough time to get back to 100 percent.

The player will undergo tests early next week to determine how his knee has responded to the knock.

Atalanta welcome Sergej and the Serie A title hopefuls on Wednesday, June 24 at 21:45 CEST.

Lazio sit just one point off Juventus in the Scudetto race with 62 points compared to the Old Lady’s 63 after 26 games.