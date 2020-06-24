Lazio Player Ratings: Milinkovic-Savic shines while Luis Alberto falters

Despite holding an early 2-0 lead, Lazio were unable to take home three points as they fell 3-2 to Atalanta with Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa having off-nights.

While Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Francesco Acerbi looked in fine form in the Aquile’s first match since the restart, the same can’t be said for the Spaniard and Argentine.

Alberto wasn’t at his influential best as he struggled to pick out passes that would unlock the Atlanta defence, while Correa was unable to find his footing as he spent most of the match on the periphery of proceedings.