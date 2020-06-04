Lazio sweating as Milinkovic-Savic set for MRI on knee

Lazio are hoping Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s knee isn’t a problem with news emerging he is set for an MRI scan after failing to complete training on Thursday.

The Serbian has been a key cog in the Aquile’s Scudetto push, as they currently sit one point back of leaders Juventus ahead of the resumption of the Serie A season.

It’s possible Lazio will be forced to play their first match against Atalanta on June 24 without Milinkovic-Savic after he was forced to leave training on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was involved in a clash with Primavera goalkeeper Marco Alia on Wednesday, and although he tried to take part in all of training the following day, he only took part in the fitness aspect of the session before skipping the intrasquad match.

As a result an MRI scan at the Padeia clinic in Rome has been scheduled.

The intrasquad match saw Luis Alberto in fine form, as the Spaniard scored twice in a 4-2 victory for his side.