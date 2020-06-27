Lazio v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Lazio are under pressure to revive their Scudetto bid with a win when they welcome struggling Fiorentina to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Biancocelesti surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Atalanta on their return to action, a result that saw them fall four points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, which Maurizio Sarri’s men extended on Friday to seven points with a win over Lecce.

Fiorentina, who could only muster a disappointing 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Brescia on Monday, are missing Federico Chiesa, former Lazio defender Martin Caceres and coach Beppe Iachini through suspension, while Christian Kouame is injured.

Iachini’s side look relatively secure in 14th place, but they are just six points above the relegation zone.

History favours the hosts. Fiorentina haven’t beaten Lazio since a 3-2 win in Florence back in May 2017, and face an Aquile side that is on a 15-match unbeaten run at home in Serie A (W11 D4); their best home form since 2002.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor; Dalbert, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Duncan, Lirola; Ribery, Cutrone