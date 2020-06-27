Lazio v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio are aiming to swiftly bounce back from their midweek collapse against Atalanta when they welcome Fiorentina to Rome on Saturday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Adekanye, Cataldi, Correa, Leiva, Luiz Felipe, Lulic, Radu.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor; Lirola, Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Ribery, Cutrone.

Suspended: Caceres, Chiesa.

Unavailable: Kouame.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have won 53 games and scored 194 goals so far against Fiorentina in Serie A – more than against any other opponent – 46 wins for the Viola and 42 draws complete the head-to-head record.

– Fiorentina’s last win against Lazio was in May 2017 (3-2 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi) – since then the Biancocelesti have won three times, with two draws.

– The record in Rome between these two teams sees Lazio leading by 34 wins to 14, with 22 draws.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 15 Serie A games at home soil (W11 D4), their best such run since 2002.

– Fiorentina have picked up eight points from their last five away games, just one fewer than in their previous 14 games on the road.

– Lazio have recorded four wins in their last four Serie A games played on a Saturday, scoring 11 goals and conceding only two in the process.

– Simone Inzaghi has won each of his three previous meetings as a Serie A coach against Giuseppe Iachini.

– Luis Alberto has been involved in six of Lazio’s last 11 goals against the Viola in Serie A, scoring two and making four assists.

– Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the first of his 26 Serie A goals against Fiorentina in January 2016.

– Erick Pulgar has created the most chances from set plays (42) in the current campaign and has provided the joint-most assists at set plays (four, the same of Sandro Tonali).