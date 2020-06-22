Lecce v AC Milan: Official Line Ups

The Stadio Via del Mare hosts the return of Serie A football for visitors AC Milan, who will be hoping for a better result against hosts Lecce from their reverse fixture.

The Rossoneri were left stunned by a late equaliser from Marco Calderoni at the Stadio San Siro after Krzysztof Piatek, now of Hertha Berlin, had scored nine minutes from time.

Lecce are the only side Milan have defeated in Serie A having trailed initially by three goals; the 4-3 result coming in 2011 courtesy of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Yepes.

With 56 goals conceded already this season the Giallorossi will be counting on the Milan attack prolonging their sluggish return to competitive action.

Lecce: Gabriel; Rispoli, Lucioni, Meccariello, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Mancosu; Falco, Saponara; Lapadula

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Calhanoglu; Rebic