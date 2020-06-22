Lecce v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lecce welcome AC Milan to the Stadio via del Mare on Monday night as they contest their first Serie A game since the return of football.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lecce (4-3-2-1): Gabriel; Donati, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Majer, Deiola, Barak; Saponara, Mancosu; Lapadula.

Unavailable: Falco, Farias, Babacar.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao.

Unavailable: Duarte, Krunic, Ibrahimovic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Milan have lost only two of their 31 Serie A meetings against Lecce; in this period there have been 18 Milan wins and 11 draws.

– Lecce’s only home win against Milan in Serie A dates back to April 2006 (1-0 with a Konan goal) – seven of the last 10 home games of the Giallorossi against the Rossoneri have ended even.

– Milan have not lost against a newly promoted team since April 2018, in a match against Benevento: since then, the Rossoneri seven wins and five draws in such matches.

– Lecce have won three of their last five Serie A games (L2), as many wins as in their previous 21 games this season.

– Lecce have conceded 56 goals in Serie A this season, the last team that managed to avoid relegation after conceding as many goals after 26 games in a Serie A season were Pro Patria, in 1950/51.

– Milan drew their last Serie A away game, against Fiorentina: the Rossoneri have not drawn consecutive away games in the league since December 2018 (three).

– Milan have scored in each of their last eight league games and haven’t recorded a longer run in a single Serie A season since March 2018 (11).

– Milan’s 4-3 win against Lecce in October 2011 is the only Serie A match the Rossoneri have won after trailing by three goals.

– Gianluca Lapadula’s Serie A debut was with Milan in 2016/17 – the Lecce striker is a goal away from matching his best tally in a single Serie A season, achieved with the Rossoneri (eight goals).

– Ante Rebic has scored six of Milan’s last 10 goals in the league. He hasn’t been involved in any of previous 18 total Milan goals in the current Serie A campaign.