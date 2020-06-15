Lyon defender closing in on AC Milan switch despite Tony Parker approach

Despite a late approach from Tony Parker, Lyon defender Pierre Kalulu is reportedly ready to sign a five-year contract with AC Milan.

The 20-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the month and the Rossoneri have set their sights on adding him to their ranks.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Kulalu will be in Milan later this week to put pen to paper on a five-year deal, though a compensation fee may have to be paid for the starlet.

L’Equipe reports Lyon made a last ditch attempt to keep the 20-year-old, offering him a higher salary and even turning to former NBA star Tony Parker in an attempt to change the youngster’s mind.

Parker, who played for the San Antonio Spurs from 2001 to 2018, is currently the president of Lyon’s basketball team – LDLC ASVEL Lyon-Villurbanne – and has been tipped to take over from Jean-Michal Aulas once the 71-year-old retires.

Despite the approach it appears it did little to change Kulalu’s mind as he reiterated his desire to join Milan, with Paolo Maldini reportedly playing a role in securing the France Under-20 player.