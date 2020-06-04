Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain tracking AC Milan midfielder

Ismael Bennacer is AC Milan’s most wanted player with reports suggesting Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are both ready to make a move for the midfielder.

The Algerian has become a key figure under coach Stefano Pioli after a slow start to the campaign under Marco Giampaolo, and as a result several of Europe’s top clubs have taken notice of his performances.

Sport Mediaset reports that Manchester City and PSG have both shown interest in Bennacer, though no formal offer has been made.

While Milan have made it clear they have no intention of letting the 22-year-old go, it’s believed there is a €50 million release clause currently in his contract.

As a result a sale could be out of the Rossoneri’s hands while also being beneficial for their finances given the midfielder was signed from Empoli for just €16m one year ago.

So far this season Bennacer has featured in 23 matches in all competitions for Milan.