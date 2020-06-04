Manchester United ready to challenge Liverpool for Napoli defender

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be at the centre of transfer speculation with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all thought to be interested in bringing the defender to the Premier League.

Koulibaly has made over 200 appearances for the Partenopei in all competitions since arriving at the Stadio San Paolo from Belgian club Genk in 2014, and a series of stellar performances have led to widespread interest.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Manchester United are now preparing a bid of €80 million for Koulibaly as coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to beat his rivals in the race for the Senegal international’s signature.

However, despite heavy interest in the 28-year-old, it is believed that €80m will not be enough to convince Napoli to part with their man.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso is keen to retain Koulibaly’s services, whilst club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is expected to hold out for at least €90m.

Koulibaly helped Napoli to the Supercoppa Italiana in 2014 and has finished as a runner-up in Serie A three times with the Azzurri.