Manolas: After six years in Italy I’ve managed to win a trophy

Kostas Manolas was left delighted to finally win a trophy in Italy on Wednesday evening as Napoli beat Juventus to lift the Coppa Italia.

The Greek, in his first season with the Partenopei and sixth in Italy, got his hands on silverware for the first time.

“After six years in Italy I’ve been able to win a trophy,” Manolas wrote on Instagram.

“I’m very happy – thanks to all my teammates and the staff.

“Forza Napoli!”

Manolas had made a name for himself in Serie A with Roma, though he never managed to taste success with the Giallorossi.