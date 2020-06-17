Maradona celebrates with Napoli after Coppa Italia triumph

Napoli’s victory over Juventus in the Coppa Italia final wasn’t missed by legend Diego Maradona, who congratulated the club from Argentina.

The Partenopei needed penalties to defeat the Bianconeri, with misses from Paulo Dybala and Danilo proving the difference.

It’s Napoli’s sixth Coppa Italia in club history, bringing them level with Fiorentina for fifth all-time, and the triumph was celebrated by Maradona all the way in Argentina.

“Proud of you. Forza Napoli!”, the club legend posted on his Instagram account while donning the famous Azzurri shirt.

Maradona helped the club to a Coppa Italia back in his day, defeating Atalanta in the final back in 1986/87.