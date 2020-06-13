Mertens makes history at Napoli

Dries Mertens put his name into the Napoli record books after becoming their all-time top goalscorer following his goal against Inter during Saturday night’s Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Belgian international made it 1-1 on the night and overtook Marek Hamsik’s record of 121 and put his side through to the Coppa Italia final, where they will come up against Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus.

Mertens went level with club legend Diego Maradona during the 2018/19 season when he scored in a win against Frosinone. He then went on to surpass Maradona’s record of 115 goals for the Partenopei the following campaign.

Marek Hamsik previously held the record when he beat Maradona’s record and scored 121 goals. Mertens drew level with that record the a fixture against Barcelona in the Champions League during the 2019/20 season.