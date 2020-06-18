Mihajlovic extends at Bologna until 2023

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will continue to lead the club after signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara until the summer of 2023.

Mihajlovic, who had a 14 year playing career in Serie A with Inter, Lazio, Roma and Sampdoria, is in his second spell as Rossoblu coach having previously led the club in 2008/09.

The 51-year-old has kept the Veltri in contention for a Europa League place so far this term despite undergoing treatment for acute leukaemia, with which he was diagnosed in July 2019.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Mihajlovic has now agreed a one-year extension to his current deal which will see him continue as the club’s coach until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The former Serbia international started his coaching career with the Rossoblu before going on to lead Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia Sampdoria, AC Milan and Torino with varying degrees of success.

If he remains with the Veltri for the full term of his new deal he will have coached an impressive 12 seasons at the helm of a Serie A club.