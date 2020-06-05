Nainggolan to return to Inter, Roma and Atalanta interested

Radja Nainggolan will return to Inter at the end of the 2019/20 season, though his next move from there remains a mystery.

Antonio Conte was quick to get rid of the Belgian, alongside Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi, when he arrived on the Inter bench in order to remove potential problem-causers from his dressing room, making it unlikely that Nainggolan will stay in Milan once his Cagliari loan ends.

TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that his initial return to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is a certainty, but any subsequent steps are yet to be decided.

The same publication explain that both Atalanta and Roma are interested, though the midfielder’s salary could cause complications.

Roma aren’t willing to offer any more than €3 million, but Nainggolan is currently paid €4.5m per year by Inter.

The situation with Atalanta is similar, with the Bergamo side not looking to pay anything more than their – unwritten – salary cap of €3m.

Currently, Alejandro Gomez is their top earner on €2m plus bonuses.

The Bergamaschi could, though, look to sign the Belgian as part of an exchange deal including either Robin Gosens or Timothy Castagne, but that would still see Inter having to pay the majority of his salary while he’s playing at the Gewiss Stadium.

As things stand the only guarantee is that he’ll return to Inter at the end of the 2019/20 season.