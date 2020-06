Napoli clinched a first domestic trophy since 2014, after overcoming Juventus 4-2 on penalties at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday night to win the Coppa Italia final.

Returning to the Partenopei starting line-up, goalkeeper Alex Meret saved the first Bianconeri spot-kick from Paulo Dybala to send them on their way to victory, as Lorenzo Insigne, Nikola Maksimovic, Matteo Politano and Arek Milik all converted.