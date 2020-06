Napoli will face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, after a 1-1 draw with Inter at the Stadio San Paolo secured a 2-1 aggregate win over the Nerazzurri on Saturday night, as Dries Mertens became the clubs all-time leading goalscorer.

The Belgian attacker fired a low shot past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic just before half-time, to cancel out a Christian Eriksen goal directly from a corner after just two minutes.